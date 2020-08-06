‘Antiques Roadshow’ Team Launch Spin-Off Podcast ‘Detours’ Following Items After The Show

EXCLUSIVE: The mystery of what happens to the items profiled on WGBH’s Antiques Roadshow after the cameras leave town is set to be solved in a spin-off podcast.

The team behind the long-running quaint PBS format, which has been airing since 1997, is launching Detours on September 14.

The six-part series, produced by WGBH and PRX, will pick up where the appraisals left off, revealing the stories, secrets, and surprises of TV treasures that go beyond the screen.

Longtime Antiques Roadshow producer Adam Monahan is creator and host of the podcast and will interview show guests, appraisers, historians, and experts, as well as discuss and analyze each story’s journey with Antiques Roadshow exec producer Marsha Bemko.

Some of the stories include a young man who claims his great-grandfather possessed the flag from JFK’s Navy boat, the PT-109. With the help of a chemistry professor, a reporter, an author, and a museum curator, the show sets out to determine the flag’s authenticity, potentially making it one of the most valuable items filmed by the series

Elsewhere, it will look at five rare toy soldiers used in the 1934 film Babes in Toyland starring Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, which are valued at $10,000 per figure, the elusive story around what was purported to be a rare Mayan artifact and when the FBI called after a television episode aired featuring a rare daguerreotype image of author Edgar Allan Poe, which turned out to be stolen.

“During my 15-plus years with the show, I’m continually fascinated by the information discovered as we check facts and follow up with guests,” said Monahan. “We’re telling stories about what we’ve uncovered that are even surprising us. And yes, you’ll discover our secrets.”