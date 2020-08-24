Annie Awards Sets April 2021 Date, Will Determine Format In October

Annie Awards organizer ASIFA-Hollywood said Monday that its 48th edition honoring the year’s best in animation will be held on April 16, 2021, the week before the Oscars. Nominations will be announced March 3.

A decision will be made in October whether the ceremony will be virtual or live, a ruling most of the industry’s awards shows will have to make going forward as the COVID-19 pandemic runs its course. In normal years, Annie ceremonies take place in January and are held at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

“What this epidemic has taught us is to be flexible in the ways we deliver our message and share our experiences,” ASIFA-Hollywood VP Sue Shakespeare said today. “Regardless of how the Annies ceremony is presented this year, it will honor all of the talent in our animation community with the utmost respect and inclusion.”

Last year, Netflix’s Klaus won seven trophies including the marquee Best Animated Feature as the streaming service scored a leading 19 Annies overall. It was Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 that ended up taking the Animated Feature Oscar.

Entries submitted for consideration this year will be from animated productions released in the U.S. between January 1-December 31, 2020. Exceptions are commercials, short subjects, special projects and student films, which can qualify with or without releases.

Here are the key dates on the Annies calendar:

January 4, 2021

Call for entries

February 1

Submissions deadline

March 3, 2021

Nominations announced

March 29-April 9

Online balloting

April 16, 2021

48th annual Annie Awards