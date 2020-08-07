‘Animaniacs’, ‘Monsterland’ & Other Hulu Shows Set Premiere Dates

Hulu announced premiere dates for its Animaniacs revival, anthology drama Monsterland, two other new series and a Greta Thunberg documentary during its virtual TCA panel today.

The new Animaniacs, from Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation and again exec produced by Steven Spielberg, will bow Friday, November 20 — some 22 years after the original wrapped its run. Hulu’s new anthology drama Monsterland will premiere on Friday, October 2; Eater’s Guide to the World will be served up Wednesday, November 11; and new drama No Man’s Land bows Wednesday, November 18.

I Am Greta, a feature-length docu about the teenage climate change activist from Sweden, will begin streaming Friday, November 13, on Hulu.

Here are details about the new shows:

Animaniacs

A brand-new version of the iconic family-friendly cartoon series for the whole family as the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes.

Executive producers Steven Spielberg, Sam Register, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Wellesley Wild. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer. Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The show will return to Hulu for a second 13-episode season in 2021.

No Man’s Land

Dives into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man in search of his estranged, presumed-to-be-dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters and travels with them in ISIS-occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.

Félix Moati, Mélanie Thierry and James Purefoy star alongside Souheila Yacoub, Joe Ben Ayed, James Floyd, Dean Ridge, Julia Faure, François Caron and Céline Samie. The series is co-created by Ron Leshem, Maria Feldman, Eitan Mansuri, and Amit Cohen and written by Amit Cohenand Ron Leshem in collaboration with Xabi Molia.

Monsterland

Eight-episode anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters. Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland. The series stars Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Charlie Tahan, Nicole Beharie, Hamish Linklater, Marquis Rodriguez, Bill Camp, Michael Hsu Rosen, Taylor Schilling, Roberta Colindrez, Adria Arjona, Trieu Tran, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter and Adepero Oduye. Monsterland is created, written, and executive produced by Mary Laws and executive produced by Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug will serve as co-executive producer and the series is produced by Annapurna Television.

Eater’s Guide to the World

Maya Rudolph joins as the narrator for the series developed by Vox Media Studios and Eater, It explores some of the most satisfying culinary destinations around the world including the Pacific Northwest, Casablanca, Tijuana and Costa Rica. Throughout the series, Rudolph will narrate the quest to find the most unexpected places to score an epic meal, while drinking and dining with the locals along the way. Lauren Cynamon, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen and Amanda Kludt serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Eater and Vox Media Studios.

I Am Greta

Documentary follows activist Greta Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden who started a school strike for the climate as her question for adults was, “If you don’t care about my future on Earth, why should I care about my future in school?” Within months, her strike evolved into a global movement as the quiet teenage girl on the autism spectrum becomes a world-famous activist. The documentary follows Greta’s heroism and passion in fighting for climate change.