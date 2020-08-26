Andrea Savage’s ‘I’m Sorry’ Won’t Proceed With Season 3 Due To COVID; Canceled By TruTV After 2 Seasons

TruTV has opted not to go ahead with the previously greenlighted season of scripted comedy I’m Sorry, created by and starring Andrea Savage. The well-received series had been renewed for a 10-episode third season to air in 2020.

“Due to circumstances created by COVID, we unfortunately cannot move forward with production on the third season of I’m Sorry,” the network said in a statement to Deadline. “We admire Andrea Savage’s irreverent voice and fresh take on parenthood and are so proud of the show she and her cast and crew created. She was a great partner for many years and we truly wish everyone well.”

I hear I’m Sorry was two weeks into filming Season 3 when all Hollywood production was shut down in mid-March. All 10 scripts for the new season have been written, and Savage and the show’s other producers were contemplating scenarios for resuming production when the call came from the network that I’m Sorry has been canceled. I hear it caught everyone off-guard.

“We are heartbroken. This has been my second baby for almost 5 years,” said Savage, a mother of one. “While I wish people would be able to see the wonderful 10 episodes we wrote this season, I am so proud of the show we created. It is exactly the show I wanted to make and am devastated it’s not continuing. I also want to thank all of our fans for supporting us so incredibly over these past few years. We couldn’t have done it without you!”

The cancellation of I’m Sorry follows a similar decision by Netflix not to proceed with previously greenlighted and fully written seasons of two YA series, The Society and I Am Not OK With This “due to circumstances created by COVID.” Those reversals also reportedly blindsided the creators like the I’m Sorry one did.

As we wrote at the time, this is something we will likely see more of as the months-long Hollywood shutdown due to the pandemic will create a logjam when trying to ease all series impacted by the shutdown back into production while navigating actors’ schedules and mitigating higher production costs due to strict COVID-19 safety protocols as well as significant financial hits from the pandemic.

The decision on I’m Sorry is likely a combination of the impact from COVID and the major changes and belt-tightening at TruTV parent WarnerMedia, which has been going through major restructuring and cost-cutting.

I’m Sorry, from Gloria Sanchez, A24 and Lonely Island, was part of TruTV’s rebrand as a comedy network with a distinct point of view. The WarnerMedia ad-supported cable networks have all been pairing down their scripted series portfolios over the past year or so amid declining lieanr TV ratings. TruTV still has At Home With Amy Sedaris and just renewed breakout Tacoma FD for a third season.

I’m Sorry, which grew its audience in Season 2 vs. Season 1 per TruTV, has been lauded for its nuanced TV mom portrayal. It follows Andrea (played by Savage), a confident comedy writer, wife and mom who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations. She is joined by her husband Mike (Tom Everett Scott), their inquisitive daughter Amelia (Olive Petrucci) and her divorced parents (Kathy Baker and Martin Mull), as well as a close circle of friends.

I’m Sorry is executive produced by Savage, Joey Slamon, A24’s Ravi Nandan, Gloria Sanchez’s Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, and Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.