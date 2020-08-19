Andrea Riseborough Thriller ‘Geechee’ Begins Shoot In Dominican Republic, Adds Cast

Andrea Riseborough attending The Irishman International Premiere and Closing Gala of the 63rd BFI London Film Festival in London, England on October 13, 2019. Photo by Aurore Marechal/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Cameras are rolling on Geechee, the supernatural thriller starring Andrea Riseborough that was suspended prior to principal photography back in March due to the pandemic.

Cast on the project has also rounded out, with Amin Joseph, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Gavin Warren, Victoria Hill, Starletta DuPois, and Judith Scott all joining the AGC Studios pic. It will shoot at Lantica Pinewood in the Dominican Republic.

DuBois Ashong (Where The Water Runs) is helming and wrote the screenplay. Riseborough is starring as Wren, a successful New York scientist who decides to leave the city with her son to start life over in the remote Sea Islands off the Atlantic Coast. She quickly falls in love with the land and the people on the secluded island, but soon her world starts to unravel as the souls of the subjugated begin to haunt her dreams and her waking life.

Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner Productions are co-producing the movie with AGC’s Head of Film Linda McDonough and SVP of Film and Television Glendon Palmer. AGC’s Ford and Miguel Palos, Andrea Scarso and Jamie Jessop of Ingenious Media, and Ricardo del Rio are onboard as executive producers. It is being financed by AGC Studios in association with Ingenious Media.