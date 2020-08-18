Anderson Cooper Puts MyPillow Guy To Bed Over Virus Remedy: “Snake Oil Salesman” Replies “Glory To God!”

Today on Celebrity Death Match: COVID-Edition: CNN anchor Anderson Cooper vs. MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell. Check out some of the action below.

On Monday, Lindell told CNN that President Donald Trump was “enthusiastic” about an unproven and untested oleander-based therapeutic for coronavirus that he and POTUS discussed in a White House meeting last month. Today, Cooper had Lindell on his primetime show for a sometimes-heated interview.

At one point, a clearly fed-up Cooper talks over Lindell and says, “You really are like a snake-oil salesman.” When Lindell continues, Cooper adds, “You could be in the Old West standing on a box telling people to drink your amazing elixir that there’s no proof –”

At that point, Pillow Guy interrupts and invokes Divine authority, shouting: “I give the glory to God — I do what Jesus has me do! I give the glory to God!” The men then talk over each other until Cooper relents. Lindell then asks, “Why would I do this? Ask yourself, why would I ruin my reputation if I didn’t believe in this product?”

Cooper counters with, “Money.”

Then he adds, You don’t have a good reputation.” Twice.

Lindell looks unfazed and retorts, “If you say that, I’m gonna pray for you Anderson.”

Cooper then reminds Lindell that the exec “settled for a million dollars with California and you have an F from the Better Business Bureau.”

The exec replies, “Because they destroyed me when I went all-in for this great president!”

Have a look and listen here:

>> @AndersonCooper to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell: "You really are like a snake oil salesman." pic.twitter.com/ENeSUfgc0J — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2020

