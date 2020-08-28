Amy Adams Joins Universal’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Adaptation

Universal’s big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen is about to add some A-list talent. Oscar-nominated actress Amy Adams has signed on to join the ensemble of the studio’s adaptation joining Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever and Amandla Stenberg.

The story follows Hansen, a high schooler with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note. Adams will play Cynthia Murphy, the mother to the classmate that commits suicide.

Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, wrote the script, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote the music and penned the original lyrics for the musical and film. Stephen Chbosky will direct, and Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce for their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions.

Universal’s SVP Production Sara Scott and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Adams took 2019 off after a busy 2018 that included Vice and the HBO limited series Sharp Objects. She has a busy fall ahead of her as the Ron Howard-directed Hillbilly Elegy and the Joe Wright-directed The Woman in the Window are expected to come out later this year.

Adams is represented by WME, Linden Entertainment and Sloane, Offer.