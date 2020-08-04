Amy Adams & Adam McKay Reunite For Walmart Limited Series ‘Kings Of America’ At Netflix

Vice duo Amy Adams and Adam McKay are getting the band back together for a Netflix limited series about three women linked with Walmart.

The pair, who also worked together on 2006 comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, are working on Kings of America for the streamer.

Deadline understands that the drama series, which was taken out to market at the start of the year, landed at the digital platform before COVID-19 took hold in the U.S.

Kings of America tells the stories of three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world’s largest company: a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher who dared to fight against the retail giant in the biggest class action lawsuit in U.S. history.

Adams will play one of the leads and will exec produce via her production company Bond Group Entertainment along with her production partner Stacy O’Neil.

McKay is attached to direct the first episode and executive produce along with Betsy Koch via Hyperobject Industries.

It comes after the pair worked on 2018 comedy drama Vice about former Vice President Dick Cheney. The film, which McKay wrote and directed and Adams starred as Lynne Cheney, received eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Adams.

Kings of America was created by journalist and I Love My Computer Because My Friends Live In It author Jess Kimball Leslie, who writes and exec produces. 13 Reasons Why‘s Diana Son will serve as showrunner and exec producer. The Help producer Brunson Green also will exec produce.

The order marks potentially the latest Netflix appearance for Adams. On Monday, Deadline revealed that Netflix was finalizing an acquisition deal for feature thriller The Woman in the Window, which stars Adams. Kings of America is Adams’ first TV project since HBO Sharp Objects.

McKay has been a busy chap in recent months. Last month, Deadline revealed that the Succession exec producer was developing an adaptation of COVID-19 vaccine hunt book The First Shot at HBO. Last year, he launched Hyperobject Industries and struck a five-year, first-look television deal with HBO in October. His first project under the deal was set as a limited series based on Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown’s upcoming book about Jeffrey Epstein.

His Los Angeles Lakers drama project previously known as Showtime, which is based on Jeff Pearlman’s nonfiction book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, was ordered to series in December with John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss. He is also working with Bong Joon Ho to adapt Oscar-winning film Parasite into a television series, while HBO sister streamer HBO Max gave a green light to The Uninhabitable Earth, a climate change anthology series inspired by David Wallace-Wells’ global best-selling book and New York magazine article, in January.

Adams is represented by Linden Entertainment, WME, Narrative and attorneys Jason Sloane and Harris Hartman. Hyperobject Industries is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.