Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan Released From Hospital After Negative Coronavirus Test

UPDATE: Amitabh Bachchan, one of India’s most famous film stars, has been discharged from the hosptal after testing negative for COVID-19.
Bachchan is one of the most recognizable and decorated film actors in Bollywood. He first gained recognition in the early 1970s, and has since starred in dozens of Bollywood movies. In 2013, he made his Hollywood debut in Baz Lurhmann’s The Great Gatsby. It is unclear whether Bachchan was working on any current projects.
According to the World Health Organization’s latest COVID-19 Situation Report, India now has the third-most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world (820,916) after the US and Brazil.
