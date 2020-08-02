Click to Skip Ad
Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan Released From Hospital After Negative Coronavirus Test

By Bruce Haring, Brandon Choe

Bikas Das/AP/Shutterstock

UPDATE: Amitabh Bachchan, one of India’s most famous film stars, has been discharged from the hosptal after testing negative for COVID-19.

The 77-year-old actor spent three weeks in the hospital after a positive test. However, “I have tested COVID negative, have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.”
Bachchan’s son, Abhishek Bachchan, is still in the hospital after testing positive. His daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aradhya have also been released.
Bachchan was one of the most high-profile figures to test positive in India. His family is considered the first family of Bollywood, but have fallen victim to a severe outbreak that has swept through India.
EARLIER: Amitabh Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, tested positive today for COVID-19. In a tweet, he confirmed the result and said he has now transferred to a hospital.

Bachchan is one of the most recognizable and decorated film actors in Bollywood. He first gained recognition in the early 1970s, and has since starred in dozens of Bollywood movies. In 2013, he made his Hollywood debut in Baz Lurhmann’s The Great Gatsby. It is unclear whether Bachchan was working on any current projects.

According to the World Health Organization’s latest COVID-19 Situation Report, India now has the third-most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world (820,916) after the US and Brazil.

