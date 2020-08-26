‘America’s Got Talent’ Leads Tuesday Ratings; RNC Night 2 Holds Steady In Early Numbers

America’s Got Talent topped Tuesday in primetime, delivering a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.58 million viewers to hold steady with last week’s numbers. The reality talent competition led into Night 2 of the Republican National Convention, which so far trails Night 1 in the early data with NBC (0.3, 2.42M) and ABC (0.3, 1.74M) leading in the demo and CBS (0.2, 1.30M) at No. 3. These numbers will likely be adjusted when finals are delivered.

CBS led off its night with a repeat of NCIS, while the Tuesday edition of Love Island (0.3, 1.59M) took a one-tenth dip from Monday night’s premiere.

Reruns of Modern Family kicked off the evening at ABC, while a fresh episode of What Would You Do? (0.4, 2.14M) ticked up from last week.

Once again, based on preliminary numbers, Univision beat RNC coverage on all networks in the demo during its 10 p.m. ET time slot, this time with the finale of Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.5, 1.60M). Univision scored a 0.4 average in the demo, tied for second with ABC behind NBC.

The CW was steady across the board with Dead Pixels (0.1, 427,000) and Tell Me a Story (0.1, 332K), while Fox served encores of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.

