‘America’s Got Talent’ Rises To Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘DC’s Stargirl’ Finale Steady

With Kelly Clarkson sitting in as a judge for a recovering Simon Cowell, America’s Got Talent was up a tenth from last week’s anniversary special, delivering a 0.8 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.67 million viewers Tuesday night in primetime. This marks the most-watched episode for the reality talent competition since July 15.

NBC’s World of Dance (0.6, 3.89M) slipped a tenth in the demo to a season low but delivered its best audience since June 30. The pair helped the network dominate the night in viewers and the demo.

The CW last night served the season finale of DC’s Stargirl (0.2, 861,000), which held steady in the demo and delivered its biggest audience in five weeks. The freshman superhero drama was followed by Tell Me a Story (0.1, 431K), nearly matching last week’s numbers.

Univision and CBS tied for second overall in the demo. The Spanish-language network’s Tuesday lineup included La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.4, 1.19M), Médicos (0.4, 1.28M) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.4, 1.32M). CBS’ roster featured repeats of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

After encores of Modern Family, Black-ish and Mixed-ish, ABC’s fresh episode of What Would You Do? (0.4, 2.04M) saw a one-tenth boost in the demo week over week.

Last but not least, Fox served audiences reruns of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.