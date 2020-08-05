‘America’s Got Talent’ Anniversary Special Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘DC’s Stargirl’ Viewership Rises

NBC celebrated the 15th anniversary of America’s Got Talent with a retrospective Tuesday that topped all of broadcast primetime, delivering a 0.8 in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 6.08 million viewers. It was a strong lead-in to a fresh episode of World of Dance (0.7, 3.90M), which held steady in the demo and added some eyes compared with last week’s audience numbers.

The duo easily gave NBC the nightly win in the demo and viewers.

After having a rough couple of weeks, DC’s Stargirl (0.2, 841,000) is doing OK in the demo, holding steady while gaining traction with its audience — the best numbers the freshman superhero series has seen in four weeks. The CW closed its night with Tell Me a Story (0.1, 406K), which was also steady in the demo.

Univision continues to be a summer standout performer, sharing second place overall in the demo race with CBS for Tuesday. The network averaged a 0.4 in the demo with a lineup that included La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.4, 1.23M), Médicos (0.4, 1.22M) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.4, 1.40M).

CBS kicked off the night with reruns of NCIS and FBI, then paid tribute to iconic civil rights activist John Lewis with the special John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero (0.3, 3.00M).

ABC served repeats of Modern Family, Black-ish and Mixed-ish and wrapped the night with What Would You Do? (0.3, 2.12M). Fox aired reruns of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.