‘American Ninja Warrior’ Moves Into ‘The Voice’s Fall Slot As NBC Talent Contest Set To Miss September Bow

NBC is continuing to rejig its fall schedule with American Ninja Warrior moving into The Voice’s slot in September.

Season 12 of the reality competition series, which completed production during the pandemic, will launch from 8-10 p.m. Monday, September 7.

Deadline understands that The Voice, which was set to occupy the Monday 8-10 p.m. slot, will not be ready in time for its traditional late-September debut, but the hope is that it will be ready some time later this fall.

In that case, American Ninja Warrior likely would move slots to accommodate the singing competition.

This comes hours after NBC revealed that its Canadian medical drama acquisition Transplant will launch on September 1, in the 10 p.m. slot that’s been occupied by New Amsterdam for the past two seasons.

American Ninja Warrior is entering its 12th season with 50 top athletes bringing along two people from their communities to compete with them for a total of 150 competitors. The series will feature an abridged format with multiple rounds with the top eight ninjas competing in a playoff bracket where they will race head-to-head on the Power Tower to earn the $100,000 prize.

Production for the eight episodes – last season had 16 – took place in St. Louis at the Dome at America’s Center.

The series is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed along with Brian Richardson, Anthony Storm and Kristen Stabile.

Last year’s American Ninja Warrior aired from the end of May through to mid-September.