‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & Ryan Seacrest To Return; Question Marks Over Bobby Bones’ Future

The American Idol gang is getting the band back together for another gig after judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest all signed up for next season.

However, it’s still to be determined whether in-house mentor Bobby Bones will be part of the fourth season of ABC’s reality competition format, which was renewed back in May and will air in 2021.

Deadline understands that there are still conversations ongoing as to whether Bones, who recently signed up to a 16-part Nat Geo travelogue, Breaking Bobby Bones, will return or not.

Last month, producers Fremantle revealed that they would swap their traditional live bus tour search across America for contestants for a digital version due to COVID-19.

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, who returns as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin and Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment.

“American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire – and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people’s homes during a time when we needed it the most,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest.”

“Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent,” added Kinane. “Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take American Idol to new heights next season.”

“We are so grateful to the fans for sticking with us – and pushing us to No. 1 – during this most challenging of times. And we are thrilled to be able to welcome Ryan, Katy, Lionel and Luke back to help us discover our next American Idol,” said Holzman. “At times like these, it is more important than ever to give families wholesome entertainment, packed full of hope, talent and inspiration – where dreams come true. And that is what American Idol is all about.”