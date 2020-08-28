‘American Horror Story’ To Return To Filming In October

Ryan Murphy and his American Horror Story gang are set to return to production in October.

The FX series was set to start production earlier in the year but, as with most scripted series, was hit by the COVID-19 production shutdown. The long-running series generally premieres in September or October but season 10 is set to premiere in 2021 as a result of the delay.

Murphy, whose Netflix drama Ratched, a One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest prequel, launches in September, called the October return date “fitting” for his long-running horror anthology.

“Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch. Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew,” he posted on Instagram.

Season 10 will Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin as well as the AHS dramatis personage Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

However, not much is known about this season. Murphy put a photo on Instagram in May that hinted at a beach. Today’s cryptic clue is a pair of teeth, as below, although they look distinctly human rather than those of a shark.

Despite his massive deal at Netflix, which has included a litany of projects including the aforementioned Ratched and Hollywood, Murphy, and his co-creator Brad Falchuk, have remained busy in the AHS universe. In January, FX revealed it had picked it up for three more seasons, taking it to 13 seasons, and there’s a spin-off American Horror Stories also in the works.