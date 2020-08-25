American Film Market Makes Buyers Passes Free For Online 2020 Edition

Buyers will receive complimentary credentials for the American Film Market’s 2020 online edition, the org announced today. They normally cost $495. Buying companies that have not been previously accredited by AFM must apply for accreditation by October 23.

Running November 9-13, the event will be entirely virtual this year due to ongoing pandemic disruption. There will be screenings in an On Demand Theatre, exhibitor pages, and five days of live sessions.

Exhibitor registration will still be $495 and attendee registration will remain at $195.

The online platform will present two exhibit spaces: Industry Offices, showcasing sales, production and distribution companies and international organizations, and LocationEXPO.