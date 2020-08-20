American Cinematheque To Honor ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Director Lynn Shelton

The American Cinematheque will pay tribute to late filmmaker Lynn Shelton with an online conversation featuring Marc Maron, Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon.

Announced Thursday, the American Cinematheque virtual event will honor Shelton’s body of television of work, which features a variety of titles ranging from Mad Men and Fresh Off the Boat to GLOW and Little Fires Everywhere. The AC previously recognized Shelton’s film credits, including Humpday and Your Sister’s Sister, in 2019.

The Zoom event will also feature Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Eddie Huang, Gillian Jacobs, Kevin Murphy and Mikaela Wakins.

Shelton died in May due to a previously unidentified blood disorder. She was 54.

In July, Shelton received a posthumous Emmy nomination for her directing on Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere. The best directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special nod marked her first ever Emmy nomination.

Shortly after Shelton’s death, Maron opened up about his romantic relationship with the filmmaker on his WTF podcast. During the podcast episode, Maron expressed his love for Shelton.

“I loved her. A lot. And she loved me – and I knew that. And I don’t know that I’d ever felt what I felt for her before,” he said. “I do know, actually. I did not. I have not.”

The American Cinematheque virtual event honoring Shelton will take place on Zoom Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.