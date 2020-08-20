American Black Film Festival Creators Launch ABFF Play Streaming Service

EXCLUSIVE: American Black Film Festival creators/producers Jeff and Nicole Friday have launched ABFF Play, streaming service and digital movie theater platform to showcase Black and Brown content, culture and creativity. The service, which hails from the Friday’s newly formed company Streamland USA LLC, will also host the first virtual edition of ABFF, which kicks off August 21.

The hybrid, ad-supported platform will include VOD rentals of independent films, live-streamed PPV events for stand-up comedy specials, stage plays, concerts, virtual conferences, and online film festivals, as well as free coverage of ABFF events, short films and original content from web series, podcasts, and other branded entertainment.

Its inaugural slate includes the Social Justice Now Film Festival, starting October 21, and the Black Hollywood Comedy Nights a four-part pay-per-view series executive produced by Jeff Friday and hosted by comedian/writer Chris Spencer (Creator of BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood). Featuring top Black and Brown stand-up comedians, the first show of the series will be streamed live from Los Angeles on December 12.

“Our goal is to create an alternative distribution outlet that will empower independent film filmmakers, artists and live event producers by giving them the opportunity to monetize their projects in a virtual environment,” said Jeff Friday, CEO, Streamland USA, LLC.