AMC Ramps Up True Crime Programming With Slew Of Talent Deals

AMC Networks is doubling down on true crime documentaries and series by striking a raft of talent deals with podcasters and late-night correspondents.

The company has struck deals with Mona Chalabi, data expert on Netflix’s The Fix, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee correspondent Naomi Ekperigin, Cameron Esposito, host of the Queery podcast, and The Daily Show alumnus Jena Friedman.

AMC said it was working on a talent-driven approach to true crime programming.

It is also working with The Circus producer Left/Right and RuPaul’s Drag Race producer World of Wonder to develop projects.

Mona Chalabi has written for The New Yorker and The New York Times as well as TV series including the BBC’s The Frankie Boyle Show and Nat Geo’s Star Talk as well as working on Netflix panel show The Fix and co-creator of video series Vagina Dispatches.

Related Story 'Gangs of London' & 'The Salisbury Poisonings' To Debut On AMC+ Ahead Of Linear Bow

Naomi Ekperigin, who was named one of eight black women ready for SNL by Essence, has written for Broad City and Search Party and is a correspondent for Bee’s TBS show. She also co-hosts the Couples Therapy podcast.

Cameron Esposito hosts podcast, Queery, which features interviews with LGBTQ+ luminaries including Roxanne Gay, Trixie Mattel, Evan Rachel Wood and Lena Waithe and co-created and starred in Seeso comedy Take My Wife.

Jena Friedman has worked on The Daily Show and spent three years as a field producer for Samantha Bee, John Oliver and Michael Che. She was also a writer for The Late Show with David Letterman and in her show Soft Focus on Adult Swim she interviewed figures including the Cannibal Cop and murder suspect John McAfee.

“AMC Networks has a rich history of elevating the true crime format, presenting critically acclaimed programming made by award-winning storytellers – most notably with SundanceTV’s The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park, Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle and The Staircase, among others,” said Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and Co-President of AMC Studios.

“Mona, Naomi, Cameron and Jena each bring a unique perspective to the true crime conversation while delivering thought-provoking cultural observations and we are thrilled to collaborate with them as we continue to build upon our recent, critically acclaimed successes in this space.”