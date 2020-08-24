AMC Networks-Backed UMC Orders Male Dating Drama From Newcomer Trell Woodberry

EXCLUSIVE: UMC, the streaming service operated by AMC Networks, has ordered its latest original drama – a male dating series created by newcomer Trell Woodberry.

For the Love of Jason looks at being single in your 30s from the male perspective.

Woodberry stars as Jason alongside an ensemble cast that features Sister, Sister’s Jackée Harry, All American’s Kareem Grimes, Being Mary Jane’s B.J. Britt and Brely Evans and Laila Odom, who features in Lifetime’s upcoming Salt-N-Pepa drama.

Jason is the guy who always has it together. In fact, he’s one of the most desirable guys in Los Angeles – educated, financially stable, and no baby mama drama. After ending a long-term relationship, Jason gets caught up in the bachelor lifestyle not realizing life is passing him by. As he watches his friends move on and settle down one by one, Jason feels pressured to catch up. Instead, he finds himself navigating awkward dating situations with women. With some guidance from his friends, will Jason finally settle down or embrace the possibility of lifelong bachelorhood?

The series is set to start principal photography later this month and will be produced by Woodberry via his T. Wood Productions in association with Deshawn Plair and Sade Oyinade of Flower Ave Films. Michael Vaughn Hernandez will serve as director on the six-episode first season. The series is slated to premiere in November 2020.

“Jason’s world isn’t just Tinder swipes and day parties,” said Woodberry. “We wanted to explore what ‘figuring it out’ truly looks like in your 30s through the lens of a young, Black professional man living in LA. I couldn’t have asked for a better team and partner – UMC – to help bring my vision to life.”

“We so often see stories of relationships told from the perspective of women,” added Brett Dismuke, Chief Content Officer of UMC. “It’s rare to get the single male viewpoint of the relationship spectrum. Trell has introduced an interesting and uncommon dynamic with the creation of For the Love of Jason and we are excited to see how audiences will respond to the dating escapades of his character.”