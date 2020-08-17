AMC Networks’ Horror Platform Shudder Expands To Australia/New Zealand

AMC Networks’ horror SVOD service Shudder is extending to Australia and New Zealand. The genre label is already available in the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK and Ireland.

Recent Shudder Originals include Zoom-based chiller Host, eco-horror The Beach House, Blood Machines, Blood Quantum, Impetigore, Lake of Death, Random Acts of Violence, Scare Package, The Room, Yummy and Z.

Shudder Original Series include Creepshow from showrunner/executive producer Greg Nicotero, supernatural action series The Dead Lands (in Australia only) and Shudder exclusive Missions.

“We’re thrilled to share our unrivaled collection of curated horror and supernatural movies and series with Australian and New Zealand audiences just in time for Halloween season, where we feature our biggest and best programming of the year,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager. “These new launches continue our growing international expansion and our commitment to offer premium genre

entertainment to a global audience.”