Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Ramona S. Diaz’s ‘A Thousand Cuts’ Fights For Freedom Of Press In The Philippines, Stellan Skarsgård’s ‘Out Stealing Horses’ Debuts – Specialty Streaming Preview

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

How A Producer On Discovery’s ‘Gold Rush’ Franchise Mysteriously Vanished

Read the full story

AMC Entertainment Offering 15-Cent Tickets On August 20 Reopening To Celebrate 100th Anniversary

AMC Theatres and Paramount Consent Decree
AMC's 42nd st. movie theatre remains closed with New York in stage 4 of the pandemic's reopening. AP

AMC Entertainment said it will charge 15 cents a ticket when it reopens theaters at more than 100 locations on August 20, celebrating the chain’s 100th anniversary.

For a “Centennial Celebration, all AMC U.S. theatre locations that open on August 20 will offer all available seats for all movies that day for the 1920’s admission price of 15 cents each (while offered on all available seats, to achieve social distancing overall seating capacity will be significantly reduced).”

Approximately 300 additional AMC locations around the country are expected to open during the following two weeks leading to the release of Disney’s The New Mutants on August 28 and Warner Bros.’ Tenet on September 3.

AMC said its Safe & Clean protocols developed under close cooperation with public health and safety experts are to be stringently enforced at all AMC locations.

The chain dates back to 1920 when the Dubinsky Brothers began operations with a single movie screen in Kansas City, Missouri, an enterprise that’s become the largest exhibitor in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and the world.

“One-hundred years later, as AMC reopens its doors to U.S. moviegoers for the first time in more than five months, AMC is celebrating its history with a throwback to the year it all started by offering Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”

About two thirds of its 600-plus U.S. theaters will be open by Sept. 3. The rest are awaiting authorization by state and local officials.

Other promotions after August 20 include bringing back titles like Inception, Black Panther, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Grease and Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back — for five bucks — and offering an array of $5 food and beverage combos.

AMC Stubs members will earn double points on all ticket and food and drink purchases through the end of October.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies. As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each,” said CEO Adam Aron.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad