Amazon Orders UK Grime & Drill Musical Drama ‘Jungle’

EXCLUSIVE: A musical drama about the up and coming grime and drill scene is the basis for Amazon’s latest UK original scripted series.

The streamer has ordered Jungle from fledgling production company Nothing Lost, which was founded by music video director Chas Appeti and music manager Junior Okoli.

The series, which consists of six half-hour episodes, follows the connected lives of two separate strangers, each facing their own struggles, viewed through the prism of UK grime and drill music, and giving a perspective of inner city London.

The series will be told through a unique blend of music and dialogue, and will feature some of the UK’s top grime, drill and UK rap artists.

Junior Okoli and Chas Appeti will exec produce with casting announced at a later date.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Nothing Lost on this brilliantly fresh and unique UK Amazon Original series,” said Georgia Brown, Director of European Amazon Originals for Prime Video. “Jungle will shine a light on the amazing creativity of the UK’s drill, grime and rap music scenes and hopefully empower a varied collection of British storytellers to create captivating content which reflects the diversity of the UK today.”

“We can’t wait. This one’s super special for us so we’re just really excited for you guys to see it and experience the world we’ve created in Jungle,” said Okoli and Appeti. “It’s so unique. And the talent and creativity we’ve been allowed to source for this project has just been through the roof, so yeah…this one’s going to be special. You’ll see.”