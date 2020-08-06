Amazon Strikes First-Look Deal With Pop-Star Lizzo

Amazon has struck a first-look deal with Good As Hell singer Lizzo.

Lizzo, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is to work with the streamer to develop and produce TV series.

Albert Cheng and Vernon Sanders, Co-Heads of Television at Amazon Studios, revealed the news as part of the company’s virtual TCA press tour. Lizzo popped by the virtual call to say that she was “excited” by the deal.

Cheng called her a “force of positivity”.

Lizzo starred in feature film Hustlers and voiced a character in UglyBolls, but this marks her first major move in television.

She broke through with the release of her third studio album, which includes single such as Juice and Tempo. Her success meant that Good As Hell, her 2016 single, climbed back up the charts.

More to come.