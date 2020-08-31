Amazon Developing TV Adaptation Of Kacen Callender’s YA Novel ‘Felix Ever After’

EXCLUSIVE: Kacen Callender’s young adult novel Felix Ever After is getting the TV treatment with Amazon Studios developing an adaptation with Field Trip Productions.

The book, which tells the story of a transgender teen grappling with identity and self-discovery while falling in love for the first time, was published in May 2020 by HarperCollins and has been getting rave reviews.

The rights were snapped up by the streamer with Field Trip Productions, formed by Mozart in the Jungle executive producer Will Graham and former UTA agent Hailey Wierengo, in the process of adapting. Field Trip has a first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

The book follows Felix Love, who has never been in love—and, yes, he’s painfully aware of the irony. He desperately wants to know what it’s like and why it seems so easy for everyone but him to find someone. What’s worse is that, even though he is proud of his identity, Felix also secretly fears that he’s one marginalization too many—Black, queer, and transgender—to ever get his own happily-ever-after When an anonymous student begins sending him transphobic messages—after publicly posting Felix’s deadname alongside images of him before he transitioned—Felix comes up with a plan for revenge. What he didn’t count on: his catfish scenario landing him in a quasi–love triangle. But as he navigates his complicated feelings, Felix begins a journey of questioning and self-discovery that helps redefine his most important relationship: how he feels about himself.

Related Story 'The Circle' Producer Studio Lambert Woos Amazon With Nostalgic High School Dating Format - Edinburgh

Callender, whose pronouns are they/them, is the author of middle-grade novels Hurricane Child and King and the Dragonflies, young-adult novel This Is Kind of an Epic Love Story, and adult novel Queen of the Conquered.

Stephanie Dietz will oversee the project at Field Trip.

Callender is represented by UTA and Gallt & Zacker Literary. Field Trip is represented by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone.