Amazon Picks Up ‘Girlworld’ Comedy Feature From Kimmy Gatewood & Alison Becker; Ben Stiller Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Glow star Kimmy Gatewood and Parks and Recreation actress Alison Becker have sold their comedy script, Girlworld, to Amazon Studios. The pic, described as a rowdy and surreal feminist comedy that takes place in an alternate universe, is being produced by Ben Stiller and Nicholas Weinstock’s Red Hour Films.

Gatewood and Becker developed the screenplay with Weinstock. The screenwriting duo met while performing comedy in New York City where they honed their brand of comedy that tackles modern feminist issues. They have several projects currently in development, all comedies with a social commentary bend.

Gatewood recurs as Stacey Beswick (a.k.a Ozone) on Netflix’s professional female wrestling comedy, Glow, which will return for a fourth and final season. She’s also directed episodes for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Just Add Magic, and The Babysitters Club. Gatewood, who is repped by The Gersh Agency and Seven Summits Pictures & Management, directed the upcoming feature Good on Paper written by and starring Iliza Shlesinger for Universal.

Becker, a writer, comedian, producer, director, played Shauna Malwae-Tweep, the longest-running guest star on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. Other credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, New Girl, and Law and Order. Becker is repped by Gersh and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.