Amazon Picks Up ‘Ex-mas’ Feature Pitch From Chris Hazzard & Michael Fontana; Alloy Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has optioned the rights to Ex-Mas, a feature comedy pitch from Chris Hazzard and Michael Fontana, based on Kate Brian’s 2009 book of the same title. Les Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton of Alloy Entertainment are producing.

Set on Christmas Eve, the story follows exes Lila and Beau who take the road trip of a lifetime when they put their differences aside to chase down their younger brothers, who have taken off on a runaway mission to save Santa from climate change.

Alloy, a book-to-features and -tv company, has produced such global franchises as You, Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girls, and The Sisterhood Of Traveling Pants. Most recently, the company produced Netflix teen dance comedy Work It, starring Sabrina Carpenter as well as Good Girls Get High, with Abby Quinn, Stefanie Scott and Lauren Lapkus, currently on HBO Max next month.

Hazzard and Fontana are adapting a feature based on the View-Master toy for Mattel Films. The duo also has an original feature comedy, Adulting, at Sony with Studio 8 producing. They are repped by Anonymous Content and Morris Yorn.