Amazon Races Off With Dog Competition Format ‘The Pack’ Hosted By Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy are hosting a canine adventure competition series for Amazon.

The streamer has give a greenlight to The Pack, which has been described as The Amazing Race with dogs, from eOne-owned Naked and Afraid producer Renegade 83 and Amazon Studios.

Filmed earlier this year, the TV series features twelve teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure across multiple continents. It will air later this year.

In each locale, the human and dog duos will undergo a series of challenges, designed with a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that also accompany the group on their journey. The winning duo will receive a $500,000 prize with an additional $250,000 going to an animal charity of their choice. Amazon has also donated $250,000 during filming to multiple charities and animal rescue organizations in each country, helping to pay it forward to dogs and those who love them around the world.

It is Vonn’s first major hosting gig; she is widely considered one of the greatest skiers of all time, having won four World Cup overall championships as well as the gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics, the first one for an American woman. Her dog Lucy is a Cavalier King Charles.

Former Survivor showrunner Jay Bienstock will exec produce alongside Jay Renfroe and David Garfinkle of Renegade 83.

“The Pack is an uplifting and exhilarating new unscripted series, celebrating one of the most unique and universally-recognized relationships we have – between people and their best friends,” said Albert Cheng, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. “Our Amazon Prime customers around the world will go on an adventure unlike any other as these impressive dogs and their humans navigate challenges as teams, making a difference along the way. The Pack is a great addition to our growing slate of global competition series.”

“I have overcome many obstacles in life, but one thing that has reigned true during good times and bad has been the love of my dogs,” added Lindsey Vonn. “Like many times before, Lucy will be by my side on yet another one of life’s adventures, and I’m excited for everyone to watch and cheer on these incredible contestants and their beloved companions.”