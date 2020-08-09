Amanda Kloots Says It Was “Beyond Surreal And Horrible” To Pick Up Husband Nick Cordero’s Ashes

Amanda Kloots, the wife of the late Broadway actor Nick Cordero, opened up on Instagram a month after her husband’s death. Kloots admits that it has been understandably difficult coping with Cordero’s death and was emotional in a series of Instagram story posts.

“I’ve literally felt like I can’t even function,” she admitted. She said that at times she is “in a fog” and feels like she doesn’t know what she’s doing or saying. “Thank God for my brother and sister-in-law because they’ve rescued me and Elvis a lot,” she said.

She shared it was “beyond surreal and horrible” when she picked up the ashes of her late husband. However, there was a sense of light and optimism in Kloots. “A good friend of mine said some beautiful advice: ‘look at it as you have him with you now,'” said Kloots, “which is really a nice way of looking at it.” She went on to give tips to fans and others on what they can do to help friends and family when they are grieving.

“Even people who just drop a text saying, ‘thinking of you’ or ‘love you’ or ‘you’re not alone’ could be helpful,” she said.

Last week she posted a photo of her and Cordero to mark the one-month anniversary of his death. “Dear Nick, it’s been one month since you’ve been gone,” she wrote. “I wish I could say it has got easier, but with each passing day I miss you more and more. I wish I could see you, hold you, kiss you, talk to you, hear your voice, get a hug, see you with Elvis. Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day. I love you forever and always.”

She also posted a photo of her son Elvis with the caption, “He’s got his dad’s swagger.”

Cordero died in July after complications with COVID-19. The actor received a Tony nomination for his role in Bullets Over Broadway and appeared in productions of Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Rock of Ages. He also appeared as Victor Lugo in the CBS drama Blue Bloods and appeared in the Zach Braff-directed Going in Style. Kloots chronicled his medical journey on social media.