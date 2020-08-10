Alyssa Milano Shares COVID-19 Experience On Social Media: “This Illness Is Not A Hoax”

Alyssa Milano revealed Saturday on Twitter that she “was acutely sick” with COVID-19 in April. The actress shared a photo of herself in the emergency room after she said she went to the hospital after experiencing heaviness in her chest.

“I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t,” the actress said. “This virus sucks. Please take it seriously.”

The Charmed star shared even more about her experience with the infectious disease on Sunday, showing viewers the hair loss she has experienced as a result of her COVID-19 infection. In the video Milano brushes her hair and balls up the strands caught in the brush, showing it to viewers.

“This is my hair loss from COVID-19,” she says. “Wear a damn mask.”

Earlier in the month, Milano also shared a picture of herself wearing an oxygen mask to Instagram. In the caption for the photo set, the actress shared her list of symptoms, noting that she “had never been this kind of sick.”

“Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breath. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused,” she wrote.

The actress, who doctors called a “long hauler,” noted that her experiences with COVID-19 testing haven’t always been the most accurate. In March she tested negatively for the virus and antibodies, but her latest test reveals that she does have the antibodies.

“I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying,” she wrote.

Milano joins the growing number of Hollywood figures, including Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston and Lena Dunham, who have been diagnosed with the illness. On Monday Antonio Banderas shared that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease on Instagram.

Just last week Sony Pictures Television announced that Milano and Tony Danza will reprise their Who’s the Boss roles for a sequel to the hit 1980s show.