All3Media’s Little Dot Studios Acquires TV Historian Dan Snow’s Streamer History Hit

All3Media’s digital content arm Little Dot Studios has acquired TV Historian Dan Snow’s History Hit, an online streaming and podcasting company with 100,000 subscribers.

Little Dot will aim to create a history network, combining its own ad-funded channels, such as YouTube channel Timeline, and History Hit’s digital footprint, with Snow working exclusively for the venture. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Andy Taylor, Little Dot co-founder and CEO, said: “As factual history programming has fallen out of favour with some traditional broadcasters, it has boomed on digital platforms across all age groups.

“Together with History Hit, we will have the largest history audience on digital platforms globally and acquiring this brilliant platform will give us not only one of the world’s most recognised historians in Dan Snow, but also the team who are delivering high quality, prestige content.”

Dan Snow, who co-founded History Hit with CEO Justin Gayner, added: “Little Dot is the perfect home for us. They are best in the business at attracting gigantic audiences online through their world beating YouTube channels. It is a killer combination.”

History Hit is Little Dot’s second acquisition this year after it purchased content agency Wing in March.