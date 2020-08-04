‘All Rise’: Lindsey Gort Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of CBS Legal Drama

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Amy Quinn in the second season of All Rise. Lindsey Gort, who recurred as the character in the first season of the CBS courthouse drama, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2.

Gort’s Amy Quinn is a private defense lawyer who recently joined forces professionally with legal powerhouse Rachel Audubon to start a new firm that takes on controversial cases. Meanwhile, Amy’s joined personal forces with Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) after having decided to self-quarantine together when the COVID crisis hit. Amy brings her wry humor, sharp mind and fierce passions to everything she does – making waves all over the Hall of Justice.

Courtesy of Principal Entertainment

Gort appeared in 11 episodes in the first season.

All Rise follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be. The series also stars Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles.

Gregg Spottiswood, Len Goldstein, Michael Robin and Dee Harris-Lawrence, who also serves as co-showrunner, are executive producers for Warner Bros Television.

Gort was set to star in comedy Best Intentions, which was picked up to series at Pop but canceled two weeks before start of production, making her available to join the cast of All Rise. Gort played Samantha Jones in The Carrie Diaries and recurred as Candy Morningstar on Lucifer. She most recently starred in the TV movie Love Is A Piece Of Cake. Gort is repped by Pakula/King and Principal Entertainment LA.