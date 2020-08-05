Alisha Newton & Martha Burns Among Cast For Canadian Feature ‘We’re All In This Together’ From Writer-Director-Actress Katie Boland

EXCLUSIVE: Production began this week in Hamilton, Ontario on actress Katie Boland’s (The Bet) directorial debut We’re All In This Together.

Having adapted Amy Jones’ novel of the same name, Boland will also star in the film as twins alongside Martha Burns (Alias Grace) and Alisha Newton (Heartland). The film will follow the dysfunctional Parker family which unravels after a woman goes over a waterfall and a video goes viral.

Producers are Jay Firestone of Prodigy Pictures, Gail Harvey of Straight Shooters and John Laing of Urban Post alongside Boland and Paula Brancati. Mark Pancer is associate producer. The film was made with financial support from Telefilm Canada and The Harold Greenberg Fund.

“Adapting this incredible book for the big screen and sitting in the director’s chair have been such a gratifying experience,” said Boland. “Playing twin characters Finn and Nicki Parker is an actor’s dream, but also being able to bring together this incredible cast and crew makes this entire project a highlight of my career.”

Boland is repped by The Gersh Agency and Echo Lake Entertainment.