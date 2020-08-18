Alamo Drafthouse To Reopen With Free Screenings Of ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’; Theatrical Debuts Of ‘The New Mutants’ And ‘Tenet’

The Alamo Drafthouse is ready to safely open its doors to select theaters around the country starting August 21, it said Tuesday, with additional theaters opening the following week. The Austin-based dine-in theater experience will also be the first place to see Bill & Ted Face the Music. On August 26, the Drafthouse will exclusively host free screenings of the sequel of the iconic time-traveling comedy franchise starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Tickets are also on sale for Fox’s comic book horror pic The New Mutants and Christopher Nolan’s anticipated Tenet starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki which will open September 3.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome everyone back to Alamo Drafthouse,” Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor said. “Tenet, The New Mutants and Bill & Ted Face the Music are made for the big-screen experience. We’ve all dearly missed going to the movies, and with our many enhanced safety protocols we feel that we can come together again confidently and securely.”

In addition to new releases, Alamo Drafthouse has set to two repertory programs:

MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME: This August series explores time, time travel, time machines, time warps and…lost time! The classic time-twisting movies Inception, Back to the Future I and II, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Donnie Darko and the Edge of Tomorrow. Inspired by Bill & Ted Face the Music and a feeling everyone is now too familiar with – lost time.

MASKS!: Masks have been a ubiquitous part of our reality for the past five months, essential for slowing the spread of Coronavirus and mandated at Alamo Drafthouse theaters. But masks have also been a staple of cinema since the invention of celluloid, and this September, Alamo Drafthouse is celebrating our favorite masked heroes and villains across a variety of genres, including Batman (1989), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Set It Off, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Mask of Zorro and The Silence of the Lambs.

Alamo Drafthouse will also continue to offer films for rental or purchase through Alamo On Demand. The curated VOD platform allows programmers to champion new and exciting films far beyond the auditorium. Following the exclusive theatrical launch of Bill & Ted Face the Music, the film will also be available on Alamo On Demand.