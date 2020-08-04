‘Aladdin”s Naomi Scott To Star Opposite Anthony Ramos in Amblin’s ‘Distant’

EXCLUSIVE: Naomi Scott, who had a breakout performance as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin, is set to co-star with Hamilton star Anthony Ramos in Amblin Partners’ upcoming comedic sci-fi film Distant. Scott joins the film after the withdrawal of Rachel Brosnahan, who had to part ways with the project due to scheduling conflicts with production on the next season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film tells the story of an asteroid miner who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings, while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor – a woman who is trapped in her escape pod. Blades of Glory directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon will direct. Spenser Cohen penned the spec script

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Anna Halberg will produce. Speck and Gordon will also serve as executive producers, along with Jonathan Rothbart and Matt Hirsch. Kevin Vafi will co-produce. Jeb Brody, Amblin Partner’s President of Production, and John Buderwitz, Creative Executive, will oversee for the studio.

After making her film debut in Lionsgate’s Power Rangers pic, Scott beat out a number of individuals for the coveted role of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Aladdin. The film impressed fans and critics alike, not only because of her acting chops but also her singing skills. The film went on to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office and put Scott on everyone’s radar — including Elizabeth Banks, who would quickly tap her as one of the new stars of Sony’s Charlie’s Angels reboot.

