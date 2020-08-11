Airbnb Rents Out World’s Last Blockbuster Store As One-Night Vacation Spot

Airbnb will offer a one-of-a-kind vacation spot with its latest rental listing: the world’s last Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon.

“Dust off those membership cards for a sleepover inside the world’s last BLOCKBUSTER. when you call dibs on this stay, you’re booking a night back in the 90s, but this time you won’t have to beg your parents to rent the latest horror flick,” manager Sandi Harding wrote in the Airbnb listing.

While the vacation spot might be like none other in the world, the offer is only open to Deschutes County residents, the listing specifies. Those who live in the county can sign up for one of the three one-night stays at the video store. Guests lucky enough to book the spot will have full access to the Blockbuster’s seemingly endless collection of movie titles.

For a charge of $4, the selected Deschutes residents can relive the rental store’s glory days as the room boasts furniture, decorations and snacks that harken back to the 90s.

Though the dream deal for local movie-lovers comes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Harding assures potential renters that the space will be cleaned in accordance to Airbnb’s new sanitizing protocols, which are informed by the CDC. Additionally, face coverings, disinfectant wipes and “endless hand sanitizer” will be readily available for guests.

“Remember, the store is all yours for the night! So let loose, blast the boombox and wear your favorite ‘90s denim so that you feel right at home in another era,” Harding’s description added.