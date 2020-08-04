Sarah Paulson will be involved on Ryan Murphy’s new spinoff series American Horror Stories, but not necessarily on-screen. “What can I say?” the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress said Tuesday during a Netflix panel for her new Murphy series Ratched. “I’ll be directing something.”

Deadline sources have described the new project as a companion anthology series to AHS where each episode is a stand-alone ghost story.

Murphy revealed the news of American Horror Stories back in May on Instagram. He told the mothership American Horror Story anthology cast about the idea in a Zoom call in which “we reminisced about the good times…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print.” Said Murphy then, “It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!”

Paulson was also asked this morning about when production would be commencing for her turn as Linda Tripp in American Crime Story: Impeachment and American Horror Stories.

“The state of the world and California aren’t having their finest moments in dealing with this virus. Both productions will be shooting in Los Angeles. We were less than two weeks from starting Impeachment. I heard rumors of October, then 2021. A lot of rumors, no facts,” said Paulson.