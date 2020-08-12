AFI Fest Going Virtual For 2020 Edition

Another live festival bites the dust. The American Film Institute announced Tuesday that its annual AFI Fest will go virtual as COVID-19 continues to affect Los Angeles.
AFI officials detailed the decision to the Los Angeles Times. Instead of its September in-person premieres, AFI Fest will feature virtual events in October. The annual film festival, however isn’t the film organization’s first event gone virtual.
In June its documentary-centered event touted similar structure with virtual screenings and other events.
Last year’s AFI Fest boasted a number of star-studded premieres, including those for Melina Matsoukas and Lena Waithe’s Queen & Slim and Fernando Meirelles’ Oscar-nominated The Two Popes. The 2019 festival even included a special screening of The Irishman, as a tribute to Martin Scorsese.
AFI seeks to announce its lineup for this year’s fest come September. AFI Fest will run from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22 online.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.