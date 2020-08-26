Academy Museum Creative Director Peter Castro Under LAPD Investigation For Sexual Assault

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Castro, Creative Director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, is the subject of an LAPD sex crime investigation, Deadline has learned.

A report was filed in July at the LAPD’s Wilshire station, multiple sources confirm to Deadline. According to law enforcement sources, an investigation into the report is ongoing. The accusations are said to include one count of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

The alleged victim contacted the Academy Museum and informed them of the claims, we have been told. AMPAS has a zero tolerance policy on sexual misconduct.

“We have been informed of the investigation involving alleged conduct by a museum employee outside of work,” an Academy Museum spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We are aware that the alleged conduct did not occur at the Academy or the Academy Museum and that the accuser is not affiliated with either. We will reserve further comment while this is being investigated by law enforcement authorities.”

The museum would not comment beyond the statement, including whether they have launched their own investigation. It should be noted that Castro has not been formally charged at this point. Castro has been at the Academy Museum for just over a year. Prior to that, he spent approximately eight years at the Guggenheim Museum in NYC.

Deadline reached out to Castro today to request comment on the matter. Neither he nor representatives for him have responded. If and when they do, we will update this post.

In recent years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has taken a firm stance in support of the #MeToo movement.

In May 2018, the Academy expelled Oscar winner Roman Polanski for violating the AMPAS’ Code of Conduct with his rape of a 13-year-old girl in the 1970s and flight to Europe to escape American justice, along with the now-imprisoned Bill Cosby. Yesterday, the Oscar winner was denied an attempt at reinstatement by a LA Superior Court judge. In her order, Judge Mary Strobel said “Petitioner was given the opportunity to present any evidence he deemed relevant to the Board’s consideration.”

The Motion Picture Academy’s $400 million film museum, announced eight years ago but delayed by disagreements and management turnover, is now scheduled to open to the public by April 30, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic forced a change in initial plans to open the doors on December 14 this year. Tom Hanks had revealed the late 2020 date on the 92nd Oscar telecast back in February. The new date for next spring is closely tied to the revised date for the 93rd Academy Awards, now set for Sunday April 25, 2021.

After years of turmoil, Bill Kramer was brought in last fall to steady the ship as new Director.

Last week, Ron Meyer stepped down as head of the Academy Museum’s Board of Trustees following his resignation as NBCUniversal Vice Chairman following the admission of an extortion attempt over an affair years ago. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has stepped as Acting Chair for the time being.