ABC Dates ‘The Bachelorette’ As Part Of Unscripted Fall Schedule, Eyes October Return For Scripted Originals

The Bachelorette’s long-awaited upcoming season has finally scored a date on the ABC fall schedule as the Disney-owned network unveils plans for its unscripted slate.

The dating format will launch on Tuesday October 13 at 8pm. This comes amidst behind-the scenes drama on the season, which is understood to feature more than one Bachelorette.

Clare Crawley is thought to have left the show, which filmed in a quarantine bubble, after finding love and is reported to have been replaced by Tayshia Adams.

Elsewhere, The network’s slate of classic game shows including Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game will be taking over Thursday nights between 8pm and 11pm from Thursday September 24.

This confirms that its Thursday night dramas Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and A Million Little Things will air a little later in the fall. Deadline understands that ABC expects its scripted shows, many of which have not yet gone back into production, to premiere in October and November.

The reboot of Supermarket Sweep, featuring Leslie Jones, will launch at 8pm on Sunday October 18 in between America’s Funniest Home Videos and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. Card Sharks will replace The Rookie in the Sunday night 10pm slot until the police drama is back up and running.

Shark Tank returns on Friday October 16 at 8pm, while as previously announced Dancing With The Stars, with new host and exec producer Tyra Banks, launched at 8pm on Monday September 14.

The unscripted schedule highlights the fact that non-scripted shows have been much quicker to return to production following the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We’re fortunate to have such a strong unscripted slate to launch our first wave of programming this fall,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Presenting the new Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones alongside fresh, original episodes of returning shows that viewers have come to know and love is invigorating. And with our scripted series ramping up production, we look forward to announcing more premiere dates very soon.”

Here’s ABC’s unscripted fall schedule.

Monday September 14

8-10PM – Dancing with the Stars

Thursday September 24

8-9PM – Celebrity Family Feud

9-10PM – Press Your Luck

10-11PM – Match Game

Tuesday October 13

8-10PM – The Bachelorette

Friday October 16

8-9PM – Shark Tank

Sunday October 18

7-8PM – America’s Funniest Home Videos

8-9PM – Supermarket Sweep

9-10PM – Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

10-11PM – Card Sharks