A3 Artists Agency Launches Podcast Production Company & Sets First Project With ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star James Harris

A3 Artists Agency is moving aggressively into the podcast space with the launch of its own podcast production company, Big Spark Studios.

The talent agency will kick off the new venture with its first project, an unscripted series hosted by Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star James Harris, followed by shows featuring Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix.

It comes three months after the company, which was rebranded from Abrams Artists Agency following its sale to Robert Attermann, Brian Cho, and Adam Bold, hired Samantha Land as its first in-house podcast producer.

“Podcasting has become the modern-day version of storytelling that has swept the globe with unparalleled trajectory, and A3 remains at the forefront of this evolution,” said A3 President Brian Cho. “Big Spark Studios will offer yet another channel for our clients and other creators to seamlessly deliver content to their audiences, all while producing innovative and original content that elevates unique voices and tells stories from a variety of perspectives and backgrounds.”

The podcast division, which includes studios in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center and in New York at the Empire State Building, will produce scripted and unscripted podcast programming.

Positively Chaotic with James Harris will see the British real estate agent talk about the moments that changed their lives, lessons learned, and all the chaos in between. Guests include Kelly Rowland, Kyle Richards, Jodie Sweetin, Eugenio Derbez, Gregg Sulkin, and Nick Cassavetes. The show will launch on August 25 with weekly episodes.

“I have always had a positive outlook throughout my very chaotic life, and the more people I met along my journey, the more I came to realize that so many who have achieved great success approached their lives in a similar way,” said Harris. “Partnering with the talented team of storytellers at Big Spark Studios to create this podcast has given me the opportunity to share more about my positively chaotic life, and the lives of many others in the public eye.”