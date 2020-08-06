‘A League Of Their Own’ Reboot Gets Series Order At Amazon

Amazon Studios has picked up to series to A League Of Their Own, a reimagining of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film, from co-creators Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), who also stars, and Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle), and Sony Pictures TV.

The hourlong series, described as a fresh approach to Marshall’s classic about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, will follow brand new characters who embody the spirit of a generation of women who dreamed to play professional baseball. “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it,” according to the streamer.

“28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked. We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life.” said Graham and Jacobson. “It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

In addition to Jacobson, A League Of Their Own stars Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado, with recurring guest stars Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field.

“There’s no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We’re so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world.”



A League of Their Own hails from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. Graham and Jacobson executive produce with Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo. Elizabeth Koe is co-executive producer. Jamie Babbit served as executive producer for and directed the pilot.

The feature, penned by Kelly Candaele and Kim Wilson and directed by Marshall, went on to gross $132 million worldwide. In 2012, the Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry.

“Abbi and Will have done a masterful job of reimagining this timeless classic. We are very thankful to our partners at Amazon for bringing this incredibly relevant and important story to audiences around the globe,” said Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television.