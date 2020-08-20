‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ Lands Release Date In China

Sony and Tencent’s Oscar-nominated A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood has been cleared for China and will open there on Sept. 18. Tencent is handling the release in the Middle Kingdom.

The movie, released last November in the U.S., notched star Tom Hanks a supporting actor Oscar nomination for his turn as kids TV show host Fred Rogers and ultimately grossed $67.8M WW. The Marielle Heller-directed movie made its world premiere at TIFF last year.

The pic’s release in China is part of the backlog of notable Hollywood titles like 1917, Bad Boys for Life, Dolittle, etc. that had their releases stalled as the country shutdown its exhibition infrastructure back in January due to the pandemic. The box office in China has only recently began to come back to life.