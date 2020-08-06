‘6 Underground’s Adria Arjona Lands Lead Role in Disney Plus’ ‘Rogue One’ Spin-Off Series Starring Diego Luna

EXCLUSIVE: Adria Arjona is set to star opposite Diego Luna in Disney Plus’ Star Wars series based on the Cassian Andor character Luna played in the 2016 spinoff film Rogue One. Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller also are on board.

A Disney spokesperson declined to comment.

Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is set to write the pilot for the series in addition to directing multiple episodes. He will work alongside series showrunner Stephen Schiff.

The untitled show focuses on Rebel agent Andor prior to the events of Rogue One in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. The show had been described as a “spy thriller” when plans for it first were revealed last year. It was also previously announced that Luna would return as Andor, while Alan Tudyk is set to reprise his role as K-2SO, Andor’s droid sidekick.

Character details of who Arjona will be playing are unknown.

Following the huge success of The Mandalorian, Disney Plus has ramped its development on other Star Wars series which include this series, a second season of The Mandalorian and a series focused on young Obi Wan-Kenobi with Ewan McGregor reprising the role.

Arjona breakout role came on Legendary’s Pacific Rim: Uprising, where she co-starred opposite John Boyega and Scott Eastwood. She would follow that up with key roles in Life Of The Party, Triple Frontier and most recently in the Michael Bay action pic, 6 Underground. She can be seen next in Sony’s extended Marvel Universe pic Morbius, which also stars Jared Leto and Matt Smith.

She is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.