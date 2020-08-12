‘47 Ronin’ Sequel Sets ‘Mulan’s Ron Yuan As Director

EXCLUSIVE: Mulan actor Ron Yuan will sit in the director’s chair for the upcoming untitled 47 Ronin sequel. The action-fantasy pic will be produced by Universal 1440, and Netflix will distribute. Production is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

The sequel to the 2013 pic will be set 300 years into the future in an exotic cyberpunk world. The film will be a fresh, re-imagined take on the original feature and will incorporate horror along with modern samurai and ninja elements. John Orlando, Share Stallings and Tim Kwok will serve as producers. Universal 1440 Entertainment is a production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

“I’m incredibly excited to be working with Universal and the producing team on this genre-blending, martial arts, action, horror and cyber-punk film,” said Yuan. “This will be a fun, intense, supercharged thrill ride for viewers globally.”

Related Story 'The Paper Tigers': Alain Uy, Jae Suh Park and More Set For Kung Fu Action Comedy

The original film was directed by Carl Rinsch and written by Chris Morgan and Hossein Amini from a story conceived by Morgan and Walter Hamada. Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Rinko Kikuchi and Ko Shibasaki starred in 47 Ronin, which was based on Chūshingura. The pic tells a fictionalized account of the titular 47 rōnin, a real-life group of samurai in the 18th century who set out to avenge the death of their master who was killed by a merciless shogun. 47 Ronin banked over $38 million at the domestic box office and $151 million globally.

Yuan directed CMC/Lionsgate’s Step Up China: Year for the Dance and was the action director for Jason Statham’s Wild Card and China-Taiwan co-production of Black and White: Dawn of Justice, Sony’s Black Dynamite and Angel of Death.

Onscreen, Yuan stars as Sergeant Qiang in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan, directed by Niki Caro and will lend his voice to Pearl Films and Stephen Chow’s animated feature The Monkey King for Netflix. He also stars in Bao Tran’s upcoming action-comedy The Paper Tigers for XYZ Films.

Yuan is repped by UTA, Greene & Associates, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Arlene Thorton & Associates.