42West Taps Bianca Bianconi, Michael Gagliardo And Whitney Tancred As Executive VPs and Co-Heads Of Talent Division

42West execs Bianca Bianconi, Michael Gagliardo and Whitney Tancred have been promoted to executive VP and have also been named Co-Heads of the company’s talent division.

The trio will report to 42West CEO Amanda Lundberg and also work closely with company Presidents Susie Arons, Susan Ciccone and Tom Piechura. Bianconi, Gagliardo, and Tancred will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company’s bi-coastal talent department, which focuses on creating and implementing strategic communication campaigns for a wide variety of performers and entertainers, ​including television, theater and film actors, ​Recording artists, authors, models, fashion designers, as well as activists and charitable endeavors.

“Bianca, Michael, and Whitney are extremely talented PR professionals with great taste and integrity that have long proven themselves to be invaluable advisors for their clients in all areas of the entertainment and activism space. They are also expert strategic partners with the unique ability to collaborate on a variety of clients within 42West and Dolphin Entertainment’s growing collective of agencies. I am really proud to now have them lead our talent team’s growth,” said Lundberg.

Bianconi, who is based in New York, is a PR veteran with 20 years of experience in the industry. A Nashville native, she began her career at PMK where she cut her teeth on music publicity followed by a VP of Publicity role at Slate PR where she continued to hone her skills and sign a diverse group of talent. Her roster of clients includes Alexa Chung, Christian Siriano, Andrew Watt, Frank Grillo, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Nico Tortorella, John Magaro, Rainey Qualley, Francesca Scorsese, Jesse Jo Stark, Electric Lady Studios, Kat Von D, Caroline de Maigret and the cast of HBO’s BETTY.

Gagliardo, who is also New York-based, began his career at PMKHBH in the talent department working on a variety of up-and-coming and established actors and later served as a VP in the entertainment department at PMKBNC. Since then he has worked on a variety of successful award campaigns In TV, film and theater. His client list includes Ben Platt, Jonathan Pryce, Anika Noni Rose, Laura Benanti, Christopher Jackson, Stephanie J Block, Lea Salonga, Isiah Whitlock Jr, the cast of HBO’s Betty and others.

Los Angeles-based Tancred launched her public relations career at Rogers & Cowan and then spent eight years at Sunshine Sachs. A 42West employee since 2018, her clients include Tom Hanks, Jason Statham, Lauren Ash, James Van Der Beek, Jennifer Tilly, Nico Santos, Lukas Haas, Arden Myrin, Ester Dean, Joseph Morgan, Novi Brown, Gabriel Mann, Inde Navarrette and Jesse Williams. Prior to her career in PR, she worked as an on-air talent and music director at radio stations in Portland, Oregon; Chico, California, and Albany, New York.