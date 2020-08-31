2020 ‘Miss USA’ Competition Moves To FYI Network From Fox

The 2020 Miss USA competition is heading to A+E Networks’ cable channel FYI, the Miss Universe organization said today. Both the 2020 Miss USA competition and 2020 Miss Teen USA will take place at Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, TN, in November, under COVID-19 guidelines in the coronavirus era.

The 2020 Miss USA competition will air live on FYI on Monday, November 9 at 8 PM EST. Miss Teen USA will stream live on the Miss Universe Organization social channels Saturday, November 7 at 9 PM EST.

The Miss USA competition had aired on Fox since 2016 after the Miss Universe organization picked up the rights in 2015 to the Miss Universe competition, a deal that included domestic rights for Miss USA.

The Miss USA competition has gone through a dramatic few years after it was dropped by NBCUniversal in 2015 in protest over comments by then Republican Presidential candidate and now President and former pageant co-owner Donald Trump. Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA were later acquired by WME | IMG from Trump.

“The Miss Universe Organization and the team at Graceland have created an innovative event that prioritizes the health and safety of the contestants, audience, and crew who will join us in Graceland,” said Paula M. Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization. “We look forward to crowning a new Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in the historic city of Memphis. While this year’s competitions will look a little different as we adhere to crucial safety guidelines, we are excited to bring the thrill and excitement of the iconic Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions to homes across America.”