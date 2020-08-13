Click to Skip Ad
’13 Reasons Why’s’ Steven Silver Signs With A3 Artists Agency; APA Inks ‘Dead Girls Detective Agency’s Gia Mantegna

Courtesy of A3 Artists Agency/APA

Steven Silver has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation. Silver, known for his role as Marcus Cole on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, most recently was seen at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, premiering The Obituary of Tunde Johnson. Silver received critical praise for his portrayal of the titular role of Tunde Johnson. He also recently wrapped a series regular role on Council of Dads, which aired for one season on NBC. Silver also is repped by Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Actress Gia Mantegna has signed with APA. Mantegna’s credits include series regular roles on Snapchat’s Dead Girls Detective Agency, The CW’s Life At First Failure and Cheerleader Death Squad, and Nickelodeon’s Gigantic. She has also had recurring roles on The Middle, Criminal Minds, and Under The Dome, among others.Her numerous film credits include All for Nikki, Ask Me Anything, The Prince, Frozen Ground, Empire State, and Unaccompanied Minors. Mantegna, who previously was with ICM Partners, is also repped by Echo Lake.

