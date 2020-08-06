‘100 Days Wild’: Discovery Sets New Series Spotlighting Nomadic Living In Alaska – Watch The Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Remember The Real World on MTV? Well, Discovery is doing something like it, but there’s no petty drama. Instead, lives are at stake….seriously. In the new series rooted in a nomadic lifestyle, 100 Days Wild follows a new generation who leave the comfort of their modern lives and homes to venture off into the Tanana Valley, which is 200 miles from civilization. Together they must establish a self-sustaining colony where they make their own rules — all before winter arrives. 100 Days Wild premieres August 21 at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

Those chosen to participate in 100 Days Wild have never met in person and will join Jennifer and Andrew, a couple who have set up an off-grid outpost who are looking for individuals to create their new community for the past five years. Enter independent pioneers Adam, Oliver, Gerrid, Christine, and Evan. They are a very interesting mix of people from different backgrounds including an Army vet, a sporting goods salesman, a homesteader and a mountain man. They only have 100 days to work together to hunt, gather, and build before the brutal, arctic freeze. Like The Real World, they won’t survive winter if they can’t survive each other.

In a time when we are isolated due to the pandemic, 100 Days Wild is surprisingly relevant… and perhaps many of us could take pointers from their self-sufficient lifestyle. In fact, anthropological evidence shows individuals who embrace a lifestyle of living off the land for survival by sharing natural resources they harvest to build and sustain their community have higher levels of physical health and well-being.

100 Days Wild is produced for Discovery by Talos Films. For Talos Films, Julian P Hobbs, Elli Hakami and Peter Goetz are executive producers. For Discovery, Michael Gara is executive producer and Jessica Mollo is associate producer.

Watch the first-look video for 100 Days Wild above.