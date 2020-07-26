Superman Is Back In Black As Zack Snyder Provides ‘Justice League’ Director’s Cut Sneak Peek

The much anticipated Zack Snyder cut of Justice League won’t make an appearance on streamer HBO Max until next year, but the superhero team up flick’s original director today teased out a taste of what is to come – a small taste.

Though Warner Brothers didn’t bring any of its caped crusaders to this year’s virtual Comic-Con@Home, Snyder and the portraying Ray Fisher individually joined fanfest Justice Con on Saturday to talk about the 2017 film. Though Snyder shot most of Justice League, Joss Whedon stepped in to do reshoots and handle post on after the Man of Steel director had to step away from filming Justice League due to a personal tragedy – and as you can see below from the clip Snyder showed today at the 31:43 mark, that Henry Cavill played Man of Steel had a very different look as he returned from the grave to confront the Jeremy Irons portrayed Alfred Pennyworth:

Before and after the less than 10-second clip was shown online at , Snyder regaled a virtual audience with some teasers about the much heralded “Snyder Cut” of Justice League – as you can also see above

Some skeptics would point to the unrelenting bleakness of the Snyder-directed Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and wonder how much better an alternative cut of Justice League might be, since it suffered from much the same thing and felt more obligatory than exhilarating. Especially in contrast to DC films like Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Shazam!, all of which had a lighter tone.

Snyder made clear Saturday that his Justice League would be all his, literally.

“I’d destroy the movie before I use a single frame that I didn’t photograph,” the director declared to the trio of Justice Com moderators. “That is a fucking hard fact. I’d blow the fucking thing up.”

We’ll see when the Snyder only cut of Justice League debuts on the recently launched HBO Max in 2021.